Volkswagen Loses Landmark 'Dieselgate' Case In Germany

Law360, London (May 26, 2020, 1:22 PM BST) -- Germany's highest civil court has ruled that Volkswagen must reimburse a car-owner for the cost of a vehicle fitted with emissions-cheating software, in a landmark case that will pave the way for tens of thousands of similar lawsuits. The ruling by the highest German civil court that Volkswagen must reimburse a car-owner sets a benchmark for more than 60,000 cases. (AP) The Federal Court of Justice in the city of Karlsruhe found in favor of Herbert Gilbert on Monday, ruling that the company owes him the value of his diesel minivan — minus the miles already driven — which was fitted...

