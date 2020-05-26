Lloyd's Wins Court Approval For Brexit Transfer Plan

Law360, London (May 26, 2020, 12:57 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London said Tuesday that the High Court has given the green light to plans setting out how it proposes to tell customers about its move to a new hub in Brussels — a step forward for the market as it seeks to continue operating in Europe after Britain leaves the bloc. The world's oldest specialty insurance market said the court has agreed to its strategy for telling policyholders about the move to a Brussels subsidiary, a process known as a Part VII transfer, in its move to manage the fall-out from Britain's departure from the European Union. The insurance...

