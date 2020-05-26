EU Mulls Investor Dispute Process After Treaties Ruling

Law360, London (May 26, 2020, 5:24 PM BST) -- The European Commission asked the bloc's citizens on Tuesday for suggestions on how it should protect cross-border investment within Europe after a historic court ruling declared that all intra-EU investment treaties violate the law. The commission has asked for responses on how to protect private investment in the bloc following a 2018 ruling that all bilateral investment treaties, or BITs, between European countries are incompatible with EU laws. The European Union's executive arm asks in its public consultation for responses about the environment for private cross-border investment and looks again the dispute resolution process. Protecting private investment has become more pressing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS