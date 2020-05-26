NY Lender Slips UK Fraud Suit Over $18.4M Basquiat Deal

Law360, London (May 26, 2020, 8:35 PM BST) -- A British judge on Tuesday overturned a decision that roped a New York art financier into an investor's litigation alleging a London art dealer jacked up the $18.4 million price tag on a painting, saying the dealer's disappearance lets the financier off the hook. In his decision, Chief Master Matthew Marsh set aside a November order from another judge giving Satfinance Investment Ltd. permission to serve defendant Athena Art Finance Corp. out of jurisdiction in New York over a painting titled "Humidity" by the renowned New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. The two main defendants in the matter are art dealing business Inigo Philbrick...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS