Justices Pass On Fight Over Timeliness Of Superfund Claims

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a Seventh Circuit decision that forced a steel company to pay for the bulk of cleanup efforts at an Indiana steel mill site in a case the company said could help uniformly establish the timeliness of cleanup suits. The justices rejected a petition from Joslyn Manufacturing Co. LLC that took issue with the Seventh Circuit's standard for when a cleanup action is considered "remedial" under the Comprehensive Environmental, Response, Compensation and Liability Act, therefore carrying a six-year, instead of three-year, statute of limitations. The denial is a win for Valbruna Slater Steel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS