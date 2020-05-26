Justices End SD's Attempts To Tax Sales At Tribal Casino

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday ended South Dakota's efforts to tax spending by nontribal members at a Native American casino, turning down the state's challenge to an Eighth Circuit holding in favor of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe. The U.S. Supreme Court declined a case in which South Dakota had said it sought clarity on a test used to determine when taxation of tribal activities is preempted, weighing state, federal and tribal interests. (AP) South Dakota had sought to overturn the Eighth Circuit holding that the state cannot impose a use tax on nonmembers' purchases of food and other amenities at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS