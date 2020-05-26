High Court Won't Take Consulate's FSIA Benefits Suit

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court told the First Circuit on Tuesday that it won't review the appellate court's ruling that Canada's consulate in Boston should have to face an American worker's benefits suit, after some of the circuit judges urged it to examine a decision they say misinterprets the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. The high court denied the circuit judges' petition for a writ of certiorari, leaving in place the appellate court's ruling despite the dissenting judges' assertion that the decision raises serious questions about the sovereignty of U.S. consulates around the world. As is common, the denial came without any further explanation...

