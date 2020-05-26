Justices Won't Review Couple's $3.4M Tax Debt, Sale Protest

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to review an Illinois couple's efforts to challenge their $3.4 million tax liability and the government's sale of their assets to satisfy that debt. Justices won't consider whether Robert and Debra Zabka can appeal the government's sale of several properties held by partnerships that were owned by the couple to make good on their tax bill. As is customary, the justices offered no explanation. In October, the Seventh Circuit ruled that the couple were unable to appeal the assessed tax liability or whether the government's sale of their properties violated Illinois partnership law because,...

