NJ Justices Remove 'Close Your Legs' Judge From Bench

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 10:54 AM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday ousted a state judge for asking a sexual assault accuser whether she closed her legs and later joking about the case with his staff, siding with an special panel's determination that he should be removed from the bench. The New Jersey Supreme Court ousted state Judge John F. Russo Jr. on Tuesday, finding his questioning of a sexual assault accuser was discourteous and inappropriate. (Ron Antonelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Judge John F. Russo Jr.'s question was discourteous and inappropriate and also "intolerably" suggested the accuser was to blame, the justices said in their opinion....

