High Court Won't Mull Waiver In Painter's Ch. 11 Contract Row

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear arguments from a construction company over whether it gave up its right to appeal in a contract dispute when it inked an agreement to drop the entirety of its claims if a Pennsylvania bankruptcy judge ruled against it in the case. The now-extinguished appeal bid comes after a precedential Third Circuit ruling finding that Odyssey Contracting Corp. waived its right to an appeal when it inked a stipulation with L&L Painting Co. Inc. in which the two parties agreed that all pending claims between them would be extinguished with prejudice if a...

