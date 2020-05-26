Oil Co. Says It Can Keep Payments For Well Constructions

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas oil and gas exploration company says it's entitled to $2 million or to keep previous payments from an energy fund that failed to finish funding the construction of three wells in Howard County. Orr Energy Rooster LLC told a Texas State court that Howard County Energy Fund LP failed to make timely payments for the drilling and completion of the two horizontal wells and a salt water disposal well in the Permian Basin in violation of a 2017 acquisition and participation agreement. Because the agreement stipulated that Orr Energy could keep prior payments if it was terminated due to...

