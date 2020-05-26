Pentagon Calls On FCC To Reconsider Ligado 5G Approval

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has formally challenged the Federal Communications Commission's controversial decision clearing Ligado to build a mobile network next to airwaves used by the military, kicking off the next phase in the Pentagon's long-running campaign to kill the venture. The military agency teamed up with much of the rest of the executive branch and fired off a petition Friday that called on the FCC to reconsider allowing Ligado Networks to launch a 5G network in a spectrum band housing GPS technology. Echoing the Pentagon's long-standing worries with the initiative, the petition argued that the spillover from Ligado's mobile...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS