Gas Storage Cos. Want $4M For Pipe Collapse

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- An engineering company contracted to repair a well negligently applied too much force during a pipe replacement and caused over $4 million in damage, the well's operators have told a Texas state court. Houston-based Arcadia Gas Storage LLC and its parent company, Cardinal Gas Storage Partners LLC, sued Irani Engineering Inc. and its consultant in Harris County District Court on Friday. The suit says the engineering company's negligence caused an accident during a "snubbing" operation — wherein equipment is sent down into a well while it's under pressure — that cost them millions of dollars after some of the well's piping...

