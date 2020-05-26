Ex-DOD Watchdog Head Resigns After Trump Demotes Him

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The Pentagon's former top watchdog announced his resignation on Tuesday, a little more than a month after President Donald Trump demoted him from his position as acting U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General. Trump replaced Glenn A. Fine with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Inspector General Sean O'Donnell in April, sending Fine back to his previous position as the Department of Defense's principal deputy inspector general. As part of the demotion, Fine was effectively removed from a committee overseeing more than $2 trillion in federal COVID-19 relief funding. "It has been an honor to serve in the inspector general community," Fine said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS