Commerce Finalizes Duties Up To 122% On Chinese Staples

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has readied duties as high as 122% for Chinese companies selling industrial staples after finding that the producers were selling the products at unfairly low prices. Commerce released its final determinations on Tuesday in the anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into imports of the collated steel staples, which are bound together with adhesives and used in building houses and furniture, after Ohio-based Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools Inc. alleged in petitions in June that illegal trade practices involving Chinese staples were undermining its business. Commerce teed up an anti-dumping rate of 122.55% for Tianjin Jin Xin Sheng...

