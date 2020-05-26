Fight Pitting PTAB Against Courts Heats Up At Supreme Court

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- ALE USA Inc. told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject a petition from Chrimar Systems Inc. over whether Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidations can override infringement judgments, right after Baxter International Inc. jumped in with a firsthand account of the alleged wrongs the justices are being asked to right. After the justices asked ALE to speak up in the case, the company raised a series of objections to Chrimar's petition, including saying Chrimar no longer has a valid patent that would give it standing to appeal, there's no circuit split to fight over, and that the case is...

