Investor Says Atty Cheated Him Out Of Failed Pot Venture

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A California attorney helped to cheat an investor out of more than $1 million following the dissolution of a marijuana venture, according to a complaint filed Friday in California federal court. In his complaint, investor Joshua Rodriguez alleges that in 2018 he began negotiations with a suite of cannabis entities to pool their expertise and create a "vertically integrated business model" in California and Oregon, but an attorney involved in the effort had a conflict of interest because he controlled one of the parties to the deal. The complaint says Rodriguez, his Oregon company Pure Investments LLC, and the various businesses...

