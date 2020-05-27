NY Order Kicks Power Grid Modernization Into High Gear

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- On May 14, the New York State Public Service Commission issued a transmission planning order that marks a turning point in the state's electric grid modernization efforts. The order was issued in response to the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act — also known as the Accelerate Act — which was signed into law on April 3. The Accelerate Act directs the Public Service Commission to conduct a comprehensive power grid study to identify distribution, transmission and bulk investments to facilitate timely achievement of the state's nation-leading clean energy objectives, set forth in the Community Leadership and Community Protection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS