Pa. Panel Preserves Reinstated $2.4M Broken Leg Verdict

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reinstated a $2.4 million jury verdict, a lower appeals court on Tuesday resolved the remaining appellate issues in the suit accusing a hospital of causing a knee surgery patient's fall and broken leg, saying the reinstated verdict should be left intact. A three-judge Superior Court panel affirmed a final judgment in a suit accusing Lehigh Valley Hospital of failing to provide adequate fall protection for Betty Shiflett, a patient recovering from knee surgery in 2012, which led her to fall out of bed and fracture her shinbone, leaving her permanently disabled. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court voted 6-1 in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS