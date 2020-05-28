7 Considerations For BIPA Class Action Defense

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Currently the only biometric privacy statute in the country with a private right of action, the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act has dominated privacy law headlines over the last two years. Despite its enactment over a decade ago, there are hundreds of BIPA class actions pending in Illinois state and federal courts, with new filings each week. BIPA generally requires private entities to develop and disclose specific policies and procedures — and obtain informed written consent from data subjects — before capturing, collecting, storing or transferring their biometric identifiers or biometric information. The vast majority of BIPA lawsuits arise in the employment context,...

