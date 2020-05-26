7th Circ. Won't Slash Developer's Sentence For Bank Fraud

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel said Tuesday that a Chicago real estate developer can't use time he spent in jail in Saudi Arabia to mitigate his seven-year sentence for his role in a $22.9 million bank fraud. Affirming a lower court, the Seventh Circuit said the record shows developer Warren Barr III spent time in the Saudi jail for not paying his debts. Barr, who was sentenced in February 2019 for his role in allegedly faking straw buyers for a Chicago high-rise, claimed on appeal that his arrest and incarceration in Saudi Arabia was related to the fraud case. The Saudi Arabia jail time...

