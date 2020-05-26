Bankrupt J.Crew Cleared To Delay Rent Payments For 60 Days

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Virginia bankruptcy judge on Tuesday allowed bankrupt clothing retailer J.Crew to delay payments on its rent obligations for 60 days, overruling objections from some of the debtor's landlords. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith L. Phillips granted the order to push rent and lease payments until July 6 given the economic pressures created by the global outbreak of COVID-19 that helped push the already struggling company into Chapter 11 earlier this month. The order is retroactive to the date of J.Crew's motion seeking rent relief, which was also filed earlier this month at the outset of the case. "The debtors' failure to timely...

