5th Circ. Won't Revive $6.7M Hurricane Harvey Claim

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday ruled Lexington Insurance Co. won't have to pay a dime to a property company seeking coverage for $6.7 million in flood damage from Hurricane Harvey, finding the location of the coverage's "named storm" provision matters less than its wording does. A three-judge panel denied Pan Am Equities Inc.'s argument that the "named storm" provision's higher deductible didn't apply to its claims because it was under the windstorm coverage section and not the flood section. The panel said an insurance contract must be read as a "cohesive, harmonious whole" instead of segmented sections, according to the court's...

