Mass. Justices OK Ballot Question To Change Booze Rules

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' high court said Tuesday that a proposed ballot initiative easing restrictions on alcohol sales passes legal muster, paving the way for the question to go before voters in November. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court dismissed a challenge to the ballot question that claimed its proposed changes were not sufficiently related and its provision to create an enforcement fund violates a prohibition on making specific appropriations. If approved, the ballot question would create a new permit for grocery stores to sell beer and wine, while exempting the number of those licenses from local limits and ending a cap on how many licenses...

