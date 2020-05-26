Dell Latest Co. Sued Over Zeroclick's Touch Screen IP

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Zeroclick LLC hit Dell Technologies Inc. in Texas federal court Tuesday with a patent infringement suit over its touch-screen technology in a complaint with similar allegations it has levied against Apple and other top tech companies. The Dell Latitude 7389 laptop and other products Dell sells directly infringe one or more claims of U.S. Patent No. 7,818,691, which was filed by Nes Irvine in 2000, according to Zeroclick's complaint. Irvine is a medical doctor "who possessed the prescient vision to develop touch-only user interface technologies that would enable significant benefits to his medical work and any field where users interacted...

