'Criminal Minds' Set Riddled With Sex Harassment, Suit Says

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- For more than a decade, the set of the CBS series "Criminal Minds" was rampant with "unchecked" sexual harassment and assault that the show's executive production team knew about and condoned, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. Specifically, the show's director of photography, Gregory St. Johns, openly subjected numerous crew members to frequent sexual harassment that included unwanted touching and caressing, the department says in its complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The department is taking on the studios behind the hit show — CBS Studios Inc., ABC Signature Studios Inc....

