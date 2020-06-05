As SEC's Reg BI Deadline Looms, Firms Face A 'Very Big Lift'

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- With the compliance deadline for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation Best Interest fast approaching on June 30, broker-dealers and those who advise them are gearing up for a slew of new requirements that attorneys acknowledge will be a "very big lift." The new SEC rule aims to tighten the rules of conduct for broker-dealers who make recommendations to retail customers, creating a "best interest" standard that brings them in line with those of traditional investment advisers. While some aspects of Reg BI set a higher standard for existing procedures, it's the regulation's disclosure requirements that pose the biggest headache as day one...

