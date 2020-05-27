1st Circ. Affirms Win For Educator In Suit Over Saudi Contract

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit panel affirmed a win for online teaching group Fullbridge in a case stemming from whether the business misled investors by saying it had secured a $40 million Saudi Arabian government contract. In a published decision Tuesday, U.S. Circuit Judge Bruce M. Selya wrote for a three-judge panel affirming a win for Fullbridge Inc. and its executives in a securities case from Paraflon Investments Ltd. In 2016, Paraflon sued Fullbridge, accusing it of misleading the company into investing $750,000 with it by saying in November 2015 that it had secured a $40 million, three-year contract with Saudi Arabia's Takamol,...

