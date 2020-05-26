OECD Chief Sees Unruly Result If Digital Tax Pact Fails

Joseph Boris By

Law360 (May 26, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The chief of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned that if it fails to broker a global agreement on taxing the digital economy, countries suddenly indebted by the COVID-19 pandemic will move unilaterally, potentially sparking trade wars.OECD Secretary-General Ángel Gurría said during a webinar Friday that work by the group to guide the nearly 140 jurisdictions in its inclusive framework on base erosion and profit shifting toward a two-pillar solution on digital taxation remains on schedule for a Dec. 31 deadline.He expressed optimism that the OECD will have a package of measures to present to leaders of the Group of 20 economic powers at their November summit in Saudi Arabia, despite a delay caused by the pandemic. The package had been planned for introduction at an OECD meeting in Germany in July, Gurría said in response to a question at the webinar, which was hosted by the Inter-American Dialogue.Without an agreement, "up to 40, perhaps 50 countries will feel the absolute political imperative to tax the digital economy themselves, each one on their own," Gurría said, explaining that such a result could irritate the U.S. The OECD chief alluded to threats by President Donald Trump's administration to impose retaliatory tariffs on France after it enacted a digital services tax that Washington considers discriminatory against American tech companies. The two countriesas the OECD talks continued."You turn a tax situation into another trade war, but right now, with dozens of countries around the world, you can immediately see that's the last thing we need in the world, right now, in the middle of the pandemic," he said."What we hope is that we can do it, but also it needs the political will of every single country [in the inclusive framework], and the alternative really is quite messy; the alternative is quite unruly," Gurría said. "Therefore, we believe that countries will choose to do the right thing."Gurría's comments came a day after OECD tax chief Pascal Saint-Amansnot to oppose or try to delay the digital tax project, out of their own self-interest.Without multilateralism, "countries will move unilaterally, and at a time of nationalism, of selfishness by the countries, you may be the victim of bad actions," Saint-Amans said Thursday during a webinar organized by a Washington, D.C., research group.--Additional reporting by Alex M. Parker. Editing by John Oudens.

