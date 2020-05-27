Retired Prof Asks Fed. Circ. To Revive Lyft Patent Dispute

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A retired Georgia Tech professor is urging the Federal Circuit to revive his patent lawsuit against Lyft over ride-sharing technology, folding in comparisons to lasagna while arguing that a lower court improperly analyzed a key algorithm in his patent. In an opening brief filed Tuesday, RideApp Inc. — the company created by former professor Stephen Dickerson — said that a California federal court in October erred in finding four claims in its ride-sharing patent invalid for being indefinite. Lyft had analogized an algorithm described in the patent to a recipe for lasagna, according to the brief. Dickerson said he agreed with...

