Land O'Lakes Botched Retirement Plan Handling, Workers Say

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Land O'Lakes has been hit with a proposed class action accusing the farmer-owned cooperative of mishandling its workers' retirement plan by loading it with poorly performing investment options and not adequately inspecting its portfolio. Former Land O'Lakes employees Mark A. Laurance and Craig Parmer launched an Employee Retirement Income Security Act complaint in Minnesota federal court Tuesday. The former workers said the plan they participated in — the Land O'Lakes Employee Savings & Supplemental Retirement Plan — had $1.4 billion in assets in 2018, which meant it was one of the biggest of its type in the U.S. The complaint alleged that...

