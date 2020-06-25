High Court Won't Expand Court Review For Asylum-Seekers

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that federal courts can't review migrants' challenges to early denials in the asylum process, tightly limiting court review for foreigners in fast-tracked deportation proceedings. In a 7-2 ruling, the high court upheld a provision of the federal immigration statute limiting habeas review of early decisions — known as "credible fear" determinations — to evaluate a person's asylum eligibility, reversing the Ninth Circuit's decision that the law is unconstitutional. The Ninth Circuit had found that the restrictions violated the Constitution's suspension clause, which protects an individual's right to be free from detention. But the high court...

