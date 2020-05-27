Citgo Sues Vendor For Role In Venezuelan Bribe Scheme

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Citgo Petroleum Corp. has accused a Venezuelan-American businessman and his company of running a bribery scheme it says caused Citgo to overpay millions of dollars for transactions with its parent company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA. In a complaint filed Tuesday in Texas federal court, Citgo accused Petroleum Logistics Service Corp., a company it used to help orchestrate transactions with its parent company, of violating their agreement and the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by bribing Citgo employees to secure "lucrative" contacts. The suit also alleges PLS concealed the fact that it was owned by Jose Manuel Gonzalez Testino, who admitted...

