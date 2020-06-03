Marsh Unit Says No Privacy On Biz Phone In Poaching Suit

Law360, London (June 3, 2020, 5:46 PM BST) -- A unit of broking giant Marsh told a London court it was entitled to read Facebook messages from a former employee named in a £1.2 million ($1.5 million) breach of contract dispute as they had been stored on a company phone. Jelf Insurance Brokers Ltd. said it acted legally and was compliant with European Union data rules when it discovered messages allegedly orchestrating a move to pilfer its clients and employees on a company phone handed in when a staff member resigned, according to documents filed with the High Court on May 22. Jelf's former Yorkshire branch director, Jason Lauchlan,...

