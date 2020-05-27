EPA, Paper Groups Look To End Wash. Water Standards Fight

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and a group of trade organizations on Tuesday asked a Washington federal judge to toss Washington state's and tribes' challenges to an agency directive said to weaken local water quality standards at the request of the wood products industry. The agency and five trade associations, including the Northwest Pulp & Paper Association and the Western Wood Preservers Institute, argue the EPA's May 2019 decision to reconsider and reverse its earlier disapproval of parts of the state's 2016 human health criteria was within the agency's authority, according to separate cross-motions for summary judgment. Washington sued the EPA...

