Pa. Justices Foresee Mischief In Expanded Atty Liability Law

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- In an appeal stemming from a $1 million sanction against a Philadelphia-area defense attorney, Pennsylvania's highest court raised concerns Wednesday that expanding the scope of a law allowing lawyers to face liability for frivolous civil claims could lead to a flood of lawsuits. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is grappling with whether to greenlight claims from Nancy Raynor aimed at holding her adversaries in a contentious medical malpractice case liable under the state's Dragonetti Act for pushing the since-upended $1 million sanction she was saddled with. But members of the high court suggested during oral arguments held by videoconference on Wednesday that...

