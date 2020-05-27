WilmerHale, Toyota Agency Posted Sealed Info, Loses Gag Bid

Law360, New York (May 27, 2020, 11:29 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday criticized a legal staffing agency's lack of evidence against a former employee it accused of leaking sensitive information, rejecting a bid to gag the attorney and noting the agency itself had posted sealed documents on the public docket. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman lifted the temporary order barring attorney Andrew Delaney from sharing protected information he learned about a WilmerHale project for Toyota as he ruled evidence put forward by staffing agency HC2 Inc., known as Hire Counsel, was "weak" and did not support the notion that Delaney had extorted anyone with a threat...

