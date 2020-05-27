Plantronics Can't Duck Cisco's Trade Secret Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused a request by electronics company Plantronics and one of its executive vice presidents to dismiss Cisco's trade secret suit, but did dismiss claims against two other ex-Cisco employees and sent claims against a third to arbitration. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton ruled Tuesday that plaintiffs Cisco Systems Inc. and Cisco Technology Inc. of California adequately alleged Plantronics misappropriated information taken by former Cisco employees under a theory of direct liability and vicarious liability, but dismissed a claim for intentional interference with a contract. Plantronics, which is now known as "Poly" following a 2019 merger with...

