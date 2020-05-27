Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Plantronics Can't Duck Cisco's Trade Secret Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused a request by electronics company Plantronics and one of its executive vice presidents to dismiss Cisco's trade secret suit, but did dismiss claims against two other ex-Cisco employees and sent claims against a third to arbitration.

U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton ruled Tuesday that plaintiffs Cisco Systems Inc. and Cisco Technology Inc. of California adequately alleged Plantronics misappropriated information taken by former Cisco employees under a theory of direct liability and vicarious liability, but dismissed a claim for intentional interference with a contract.

Plantronics, which is now known as "Poly" following a 2019 merger with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!