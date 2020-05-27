Le Pain Quotidien Hits Ch. 11 With Plans For Sale

Bill Wichert By

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:29 AM EDT) -- Bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday as the business faces more than $100 million in debt and plans to complete a going-concern sale of most of its assets after closing its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.In what the New York-based company said would stave off a total liquidation, PQ New York Inc. and its affiliates filed Chapter 11 petitions as a means of selling most of their assets to LPQ USA LLC, an affiliate of Aurify Brands LLC, according to the first-day declaration from Steven J. Fleming, the proposed chief restructuring officer of PQ New York.The move would enable the reopening of 35 restaurant locations, create about 1,000 jobs and allow a number of former Le Pain employees to be rehired, Fleming said.While "the debtors were forced to shutter all locations and terminate substantially all of their employees due primarily to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic," the "Chapter 11 cases represent a new, brighter day for the debtors' constituents," Fleming said."The sale enables the debtors to avoid what otherwise would have been a complete liquidation under Chapter 7 of the bankruptcy code, thereby maintaining a go-forward business partner and tenant for many of the debtors' vendors and landlords, respectively," Fleming said.The case is In re: PQ New York Inc. et al., case number 20-11266-JTD, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware --Editing by Alyssa Miller.

