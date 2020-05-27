Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Car Ruling Bolsters Dicamba Punitive Damages, Farm Says

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A recent Eighth Circuit ruling in a case about a used Ferrari should support $250 million in punitive damages that a Missouri farm won against Monsanto and BASF over claims the weedkiller dicamba ruined the farm's peach trees, the farm told a Missouri federal court Wednesday.

A jury made the February award to Bader Farms over "dicamba drift" from neighboring farms that grew dicamba-resistant crops. Bader's own peach trees were not resistant and suffered damage, the farm said.

Ever since the verdict, the two parties have been locked in battle over the punitive damages. A key argument of the corporations is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!