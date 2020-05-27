Advantage Rent A Car Hits Ch. 11 With Over $500M In Debt

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT) -- Orlando, Florida-based Advantage Rent a Car filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Tuesday listing more than $500 million in liabilities, including a $30.2 million unsecured claim to investment manager Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. In a filing in Delaware bankruptcy court, the rental car company's parent, Advantage Holdco Inc., listed between $100 million and $500 million in assets. In addition to Advantage Holdco, a number of other affiliated companies — Advantage Opco LLC, E-Z Rent A Car LLC, Central Florida Paint & Body LLC, Advantage Vehicle Financing LLC and RAC Vehicle Financing LLC — also filed for bankruptcy protection....

