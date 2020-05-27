Vince McMahon Out As XFL Ch. 11 Bidder, DIP Lender

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge gave her nod Wednesday to sale procedures and the continued use of lender cash collateral in the XFL's Chapter 11, with the league's controller Vince McMahon now out as potential bidder and debtor-in-possession lender. During a hearing held via telephone, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said she would sign off on a sale timeline for Alpha Entertainment LLC, the XFL's parent company, to seek a buyer with an auction and sale hearing planned for August. The judge said there needs to be sufficient "lead time" for the XFL to secure a buyer as it aims for a...

