Honda Inks $1.9M Deal Over Lawn Tool Engine Emissions

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT) -- American Honda Motor Co. has agreed to pay $1.9 million to resolve claims by the California Air Resources Board that the automaker violated the state's clean air laws by manufacturing engines for generators and lawn equipment that exceed emissions limits. According to a statement Tuesday, when it went for certification, Honda chose to make small off-road engines with emissions below regulatory limits in order to bank credits that it could redeem to offset emissions on future products. But after testing the engines, CARB said they exceeded the standards Honda had agreed to, causing the company to forfeit the credits it received...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS