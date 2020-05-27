CRT Buyers Hit Back At Bid To Stop $577M Deals At 9th Circ.

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Cathode rate tube buyers are coming out swinging against a "contorted and baseless" challenge to $576.8 million in price-fixing settlements they have cut with manufacturers, telling the Ninth Circuit it can't touch the matter until the deals have been finalized. It is the buyers' second volley in their fight against the appeal mounted by another set of cathode ray tube buyers who say they were unfairly cut out, but their argument is much the same: The settlements can't be appealed until they're final. "Appellants have created a contorted and baseless argument that the preliminary approval order is appealable because it merges...

