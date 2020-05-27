Supermarket Income JV Pays $125M For UK Grocery Portfolio

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Supermarket Income REIT and British Airways Pension Trustees have purchased a 25.5% stake in a portfolio of supermarket properties from British Land for £102 million ($124.9 million), according to an announcement Wednesday. The REIT said it's formed a 50-50 joint venture with British Airways Pension Trustees Ltd. to buy the portfolio from U.K. developer British Land PLC. The portfolio comprises 26 Sainsbury's supermarkets, and many of those stores are in London and in South East England. Supermarket Income REIT is contributing £51 million to the new joint venture, the company said Wednesday. "We are very pleased to have formed a strategic...

