Schutt Sports Seeks End To Helmet Patent Infringement Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Schutt Sports has urged a federal judge to end an Illinois company's accusations that the sports equipment maker's F7 football helmet infringes its patent, saying "each and every" element of the claim at issue has been disclosed in earlier patents. Kranos Corp., which does business as Schutt Sports, argued on Tuesday that claim 27 in Apalone Inc.'s patent, which describes a helmet containing two padded layers, should be found invalid, because all of its limitations were outlined in prior art patents that were issued decades before Apalone obtained its patent in 2015. Schutt Sports also argued that summary judgment is proper in...

