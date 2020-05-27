Marketing Co. Hit With TCPA Suit Over Insurance Cold Calls

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois resident claimed in federal court Wednesday that a Utah-based marketing company's vendor launched a prerecorded insurance telemarketing campaign by unlawfully cold-calling people who had no relationship with the company "whatsoever." Illinois resident George Moore's proposed class action claims a vendor that Clear Link Technologies LLC hired to promote Medicare supplemental insurance on its behalf violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act when it blasted its telemarketing campaign nationwide. Moore's suit seeks to represent a nationwide class of individuals who, like him, received calls from the vendor doing business as Health Care Solutions despite being listed on the National Do Not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS