Marketing Co. Hit With TCPA Suit Over Insurance Cold Calls

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois resident claimed in federal court Wednesday that a Utah-based marketing company's vendor launched a prerecorded insurance telemarketing campaign by unlawfully cold-calling people who had no relationship with the company "whatsoever."

Illinois resident George Moore's proposed class action claims a vendor that Clear Link Technologies LLC hired to promote Medicare supplemental insurance on its behalf violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act when it blasted its telemarketing campaign nationwide.

Moore's suit seeks to represent a nationwide class of individuals who, like him, received calls from the vendor doing business as Health Care Solutions despite being listed on the National Do Not...

Companies

Government Agencies

