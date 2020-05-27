Carmakers Shake Off Some Claims In Takata Air Bag Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday trimmed several claims against Mercedes-Benz USA LLC, Audi of America LLC and Volkswagen Group of America in multidistrict litigation alleging the automakers sold vehicles with defective Takata Corp. air bags, with numerous claims tossed as insufficient under individual plaintiffs' state laws. In a 51-page order, U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno wrote that many of the other claims can still proceed to summary judgment, with the three automakers proposing arguments for dismissal that had already been considered and denied in the MDL in relation to other companies. The judge also found that the plaintiffs had sufficiently...

