5 Questions To Ask When Workers Earn Social Media Infamy

Law360 (May 28, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Franklin Templeton Investments moved swiftly to fire a white woman after a Twitter video of her calling the cops on a black man in New York's Central Park went viral, but the company could have landed in legal hot water despite outrage at her actions, experts say. The viral video shows an interaction that occurred over Memorial Day weekend in which Amy Cooper called the police claiming that Christian Cooper, an African American man, was threatening her life after the two had a dispute over his request that she put her dog on a leash as per park rules. Franklin Templeton,...

