Split 8th Circ. Revives CRST's Driver Recruitment Dispute

Law360 (May 27, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A split Eighth Circuit panel on Wednesday revived trucking giant CRST Expedited Inc.'s suit alleging rival TransAm Trucking Inc. improperly recruited long-haul truck drivers who were under contract with CRST and bound by a noncompete provision. The panel's majority said CRST Expedited had enough evidence showing that TransAm's recruitment of 167 truck drivers who were already under contract with CRST amounted to tortious interference, while the panel's dissenting judge said there was nothing nefarious about TransAm's efforts to find qualified drivers. CRST runs its own driver-training program, which fronts the cost for drivers to get their commercial driver's license in exchange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS